The Cyclones started day two in fifth place and by the end finished tied for seventh. They finished with a final score of 859 (-5) alongside Duke and New Mexico State.
Josh Hetherington ended his excellent match tied for 14th (-5). Luke Gutschewski and Josh Hetherington were tied for 20th (-2) as individuals coming into day two. Both golfers went in opposite directions, with Hetherington finishing 20 spots ahead of Gutschewski.
Due to darkness, round two was suspended and later finished during day two before round three began. Both Gutschewski and Lachlan Barker, known as the more consistent golfers on the team, flipped the script today. Gutschewski ended his second round with four bogeys in his final six holes. Barker's stat sheet included five bogeys, three birdies, an eagle and a triple bogey.
Both Nate Vance and Jake Slocum fell in the standings on day two, Vance tied for 52nd (+4) and Slocum tied for 61st (+7). Vance went mostly even during day two, and Slocum had five bogeys throughout his day.
Iowa State finished round one with a score of 285 and rounds two and three with a score of 287 (-5). In all three rounds, the Cyclones had 151 pars, 59 birdies and one eagle (Lachlan Barker).
Final Standings:
1. Arizona 829 (-35)
2. New Mexico 830 (-34)
3. #5 Arkansas 835 (-29)
4. BYU 852 (-12)
5. Loyola Marymount 854 (-10)
6. Santa Clara 855 (-9)
T7. Iowa State 859 (-5)
T7. New Mexico State 859 (-5)
T7. Duke 859 (-5)
10. California 864 (E)
11. San Francisco 868 (+4)
12. Augusta 871 (+7)
13. St. Mary's 872 (+8)
14. Texas El Paso 874 (+10)
