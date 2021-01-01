GLENDALE, Ariz. - Iowa State (8-3, 8-1 Big 12) had one more shot to end its historic 2020 season with a win on Saturday when it faced No. 25 Oregon (4-2) in the 2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Iowa State took care of business and beat Oregon 34-17.
It was Iowa State's first berth and first win in a New Year's Six bowl game in program history, but from the opening drive of the game, Iowa State's offense didn't seem to have any nerves to shake off.
Iowa State came right out of the gate and made a statement, going 15 plays for 75 yards on its opening drive on offense. Breece Hall capped off the drive with a touchdown run to put the Cyclones up 7-0.
Oregon answered right back with a seven play, 73-yard touchdown drive of its own to quickly tie the game at 7-7.
Iowa State would score touchdowns on four of its five drives in the first half, with the lone stall coming on a 4th and goal stop by the Ducks.
The Cyclones put up 28 points in the first half to enter the break up 28-17, with neither offense punting the ball away.
The second half opened with much less firepower, what would end up being a theme of the half. It started with Iowa State and Oregon's first drives of the half ending with punts.
Oregon gifted Iowa State great field position after it muffed a punt after Iowa State's opening drive punt of the second half. Iowa State was able to kick a field goal off the turnover. Iowa State kicked another field goal in the half.
Oregon's offense recorded three punts and two fumbles in the second half to take itself out of the game.
Purdy made up for his three interception performance in the Big 12 Championship, with the Gilbert, Arizona, native throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown pass. Purdy also rushed for a score.
Hall ended his All-American season with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa State ends the season 9-3 and as the 2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Champions.
