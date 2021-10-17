On Sunday, Iowa State concluded their fall season at the Stanford Intercollegiate with the best round of their weekend, a score of 291.
Finishing in 11th place out of 18 teams, the Cyclones shot 299-296-291 (+34) across the three days in California. Stanford, who hosted the event, continued its dominance Sunday by winning the tournament by 22 strokes at -28 over second-place San Jose State. That was Stanford’s second consecutive tournament win, both of which ISU competed in.
Sophomore Liyana Durisic remained the top Cyclone on the individual leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 30th after shooting 74 on Day 3. Double bogeys on holes 5 and 15 hurt her score for the day that otherwise included two birdies and just one bogey.
Senior Warda Amira Rawof had the best day of all the Cyclones, shooting -1 (70) to finish tied-for-40th at +7 overall. Rawof’s day was mostly uneventful, as she had two birdies, a bogey and 15 pars.
Junior Taglao Jeeravivitaporn (T50), sophomores Ruby Chou (T63) and Charley Jacobs (T71) shot 73, 74 and 74 on the day respectively. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the Stanford Intercollegiate at -16.
The Iowa State women’s team will now have over a four month break before spring play begins. The fall session included some mixed results with finishes of fourth, 10th, 11th and 12th.
Spring season will start Feb. 6, 2022, in Florida with the UCF Challenge. Until then, head coach Christie Martens and her team prepare for ISU’s attempt at their 12th straight NCAA Regionals in May.
