Iowa State was recognized by the AP preseason poll Monday with the No. 23 spot in the nation.
Preseason @AP_Top25 poll. All teams considered WHETHER THEY PLAY THIS FALL OR NOT1-Clem2-OhSt3-Bama4-UGA5-OU6-LSU7-PSU8-UF9-Ore10-ND11-Aub12-Wis13-A&M14-Texas15-OkSt16-Mich17-USC18-UNC19-Minn20-Cincy21-UCF22-Utah23-ISU24-Iowa25-Tenn— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020
The poll ranked the top 25 of all of college football teams, not just the teams that are playing.
The teams in the top 25 that are not playing this fall are Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa.
Eight of those nine teams are positioned ahead of Iowa State, who is essentially rated as the No. 15 team that is playing in the fall.
Iowa State finished last season outside the top 25, losing its bowl game in a 33-9 blowout against Notre Dame at the Camping World Bowl.
