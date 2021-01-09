Three straight games against ranked competition came to a conclusion on Saturday when Iowa State welcomed No. 18 Texas Tech to Hilton Coliseum, with some not-so-great history being made.
Iowa State had played its two previous ranked opponents closely until the end, falling to No. 2 Baylor 76-65 and No. 4 Texas 78-72. Saturday would not follow suit.
Iowa State dropped its third straight game, losing to Texas Tech 91-64. The loss moves the Cyclones to 0-5 in Big 12 play this season and puts the Red Raiders at 10-3 and 3-2 in conference games.
The Red Raiders wasted no time taking control, shooting 61 percent from the field in the first half on its way to a 54-30 halftime lead.
The 54 points scored was the second time Texas Tech had scored at least 50 points in the first half this season. The first time was when it scored 57 against Northwestern State and then Saturday's 54 points against the Cyclones.
Javan Johnson and Solomon Young combined for 20 of Iowa State's 30 first half points.
Iowa State shot close to 45 percent from the field in the second half, but with 10 second half turnovers and the large deficit, the Cyclones could never climb out of the hole.
Rasir Bolton and Young led the Cyclones with 15 points each. Johnson scored 14 points total.
Iowa State returns to action against Kansas State on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
