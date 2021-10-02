After falling in its Big 12 opener against Baylor, Iowa State was looking for a major bounce back against the 1-3 Kansas Jayhawks, who also had yet to win a game in conference play.
Iowa State's first three offensive drives all ended in touchdowns, all coming in relatively quick fashion. Brock Purdy's arm was responsible for all three touchdowns, as he threw one each for Joe Scates, Xavier Hutchinson and Charlie Kolar.
Those three scores put Iowa State up 21-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter, as the Kansas offense only mustered 24 yards of offense in that same span.
Kansas had its best drive of the quarter end in a blocked field goal, and Iowa State was able to go up 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw ten more Cyclone points added, aided in part by a Kansas interception.
Brock Purdy completed 15 of his 18 passes for 216 yards in the first half, throwing four touchdowns in the process. Breece Hall recorded his school-record 37th rushing touchdown in the first half as well.
Kansas was able to get on the board in the third quarter, but the score margin grew after 45 minutes with a score of 52-7 in favor of the Cyclones.
Iowa State had 463 total yards of offense after three quarters, compared to 261 for Kansas.
The fourth quarter featured a Deon Silas touchdown run and Iowa State enjoyed a comfortable win against Kansas to the tune of 59-7.
The 52 point margin is the largest ever recorded in a matchup between these two teams.
Iowa State improved its record to 3-2 and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 1-4 and 0-2 in Big 12 play.
Iowa State has their only bye week of the season next, before a date with Kansas State on the road two weeks from Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.