Iowa State returned home to Jack Trice Stadium to host another Big 12 Championship contender in the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.
But there wasn't much of a slugfest that ensued. Iowa State shut Kansas State out in a 45-0 victory for the Cyclones.
The combination of a red-hot offense and a lockdown defense proved to be too much for the Wildcats.
Junior quarterback Brock Purdy led the charge for Iowa State’s offense that put up an astounding 35 first half points after completing 12 of his 14 first half passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Purdy connected with Joe Scates on Iowa State’s opening drive for a 33-yard touchdown, which was followed with a six yard touchdown completion to Charlie Kolar and a 21-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson in the end zone.
Iowa State freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers checked into the game during the fourth quarter and found himself a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Kansas State’s offense, with quarterback Will Howard filling in for an injured Skylar Thompson, struggled all game against Iowa State’s defense. Howard went 3-9 through the air for 32 yards and an interception.
The Wildcats looked to Nick Ast to replace Howard halfway through the game, but Ast was unable to get the Wildcats’ offense to move against Iowa State’s defense.
As a team, Kansas State recorded 141 total yards of offense against the Cyclone defense, while being unable to put up any points on the scoreboard.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall turned in another one of his best performances of the season after tallying 15 rushing attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Purdy ended his day completing 16 passes on 20 attempts for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cyclones now improve to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, while the Wildcats drop to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.