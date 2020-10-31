No. 23 Iowa State traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the winless Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday and dominated the Jayhawks 52-22.
Out of the gates, the game was all Cyclones.
Kansas' true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels threw three near interceptions in the first half, going through the hands of Isheem Young, Tayvonn Kyle and D.J. Miller, as well as fumbling the ball that was recovered by Greg Eisworth.
Eisworth also recorded an interception during the third quarter.
Redshirt senior Kene Nwangwu got things started for Iowa State, taking the ball straight up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.
Junior quarterback Brock Purdy rattled off the next three touchdowns for the Cyclones.
Purdy ran it in from one yard out to make it a two possession game, connected with Charlie Kolar for a three yard passing touchdown and found Xavier Hutchinson on a 4th and 1, who broke a tackle for a 36 yard touchdown.
Breece Hall continued his hot start to the season, recording 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts, highlighted by a 58 yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Kansas recorded three touchdowns of its own, the first of which was a five yard rushing touchdown by Daniel Hishaw Jr. out of a wildcat formation.
Kenny Logan recorded a 100 yard kick return touchdown in the third quarter and Jalon Daniels ran the ball in from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter for the Jayhawks’ final touchdown.
Purdy was replaced late in the fourth quarter by freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who connected with Joe Scates for a 30 yard touchdown on Dekkers’ second pass.
Iowa State improves to 4-2 on the season (4-1 Big 12), while Kansas drops to 0-6 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 play.
