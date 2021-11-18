Another day at the Mizzou Invite for Iowa State diving, another top ten finish for senior team captain Michelle Schlossmacher Smith.
In Thursday's session, Iowa State divers participated in the 1-meter diving event against the highly competitive field. Schlossmacher Smith took home seventh place for Iowa State.
After reaching the finals with a 242.95 score in the preliminaries, Schlossmacher Smith captured a top ten finish for the second straight night. Her six dives in the finals scored her 237.70 points. Wednesday evening, Schlossmacher Smith took fifth in the 3-meter dive.
Aranza Vazquez of North Carolina took the win in the 1-meter by a wide 31.7 point margin.
Joscelyn Buss impressed again but missed the finals in the 1-meter. Buss placed 17th after scoring 218.35 points in the preliminary round. Freshman Lauren Kimball placed 20th in Thursday's competition after scoring 211.40 points. Jessica Coffin rounded out the Cyclone competitors with a 154.45 point performance.
Friday, Iowa State will tackle the platform dive event. Iowa State has not had an opportunity in the platform dive at any of its dual meets. Friday will be the first opportunity for the Cyclones to showcase their talent in that event. Preliminaries will start at noon with the finals scheduled for 7 p.m.
Also on Friday, the Iowa State swimmers will begin competition at the Kansas Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.