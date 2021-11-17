Michelle Schlossmacher Smith captured seventh in the 3-meter dive at the highly competitive Mizzou Invite.
After diving for 267.75 points in the preliminary round, the senior team captain scored 280.75 in the finals. Schlossmaher Smith earned another zone qualifying score in the 3-meter with her performance on Wednesday.
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙩.Michelle Schlossmacher Smith tallies her 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒-𝑚𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑍𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑐𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑛 with a score of 280.75 to finish seventh in finals. #Legacy pic.twitter.com/M7pwRG7KVI— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) November 18, 2021
Kennedy Cribbs of BYU took the 3-meter victory with a score of 312.15.
Schlossmacher Smith was the only athlete representing Iowa State in the finals, but just missing the finals was Joscelyn Buss. Buss picked up her first zone qualifying score in the team's most recent dual against Omaha. Her 232.45 point performance in Wednesday's 3-meter preliminaries was 6.45 points short of getting the sophomore a spot in the finals. Buss finished the event at 17th place.
Freshman Lauren Kimball also impressed in her first championship-style tournament of her college career. Kimball's dives were good enough to earn her 20th place and a score of 216.40.
Jessica Coffin's 177.05-point performance rounded out the Cyclones in the field for day one.
The 1-meter diving event will get started on Thursday with preliminaries beginning at noon. Iowa State will get another shot to showcase themselves against the stacked field.
