After last week’s performances by the Iowa State swimmers, it was now the divers’ turn for some action in the championship.
Monday got started with the three-meter prelims, Iowa State Michelle Schlossmacher Smith scored a 288.90 on the dive to finish sixth in prelims Schlossmacher Smith also secured a 10th zone cut on the season.
In the three-meter consolation finals- Joscelyn Buss took fifth with a 244.10 score and Jessica Coffin finishes eighth with a 196.15 score.
In the 3M dive finals Michelle Schlossmacher Smith finished 8th in the three-meter finals with a final score of 273.65 her average score of each dive was 45.61.
Iowa State Swim and Dive Team is in third place with 476 points after day five of the Big 12 Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.