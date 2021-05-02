In the final battle against Texas Tech, the Iowa State softball team could not finalize the sweep. On Sunday the Cyclones competed in Lubbock, Texas, where they took on the Raiders for the final match of the series.
Iowa State will head back to Ames with a 3-2 loss against Texas Tech after Sunday’s game, advancing their overall record to 28-19.
It was obvious that both teams had trouble leaving runners on base throughout this series.
In the Cyclones first rotation at bat, they were unable to capitalize on any of the base runs and one hit that they had. To conclude the top of the first, Iowa State left three runners on base and did not secure any runs.
Texas Tech had the first run of the game in the second inning, with Janessa Jasso on the mound, Karlie Charles took her relief half-way through the Lady Raiders batting order.
The Cyclones found their first run of the day in the third, with a single shot for Sami Williams; Mikayla Ramos brought Williams home with a double through the infield.
It was a back and forth battle for the Raiders and the Cyclones, Texas Tech looking to steal the control from Iowa State.
In the fifth inning, freshman Milaysia Ochoa sliced a single through the right foul line to get on base. She has been dominant all season, especially this season, Ochoa stole second base to advance herself. Kasey Simpson brought Ochoa home, allowing the Cyclones to take their first lead of the day.
The Raiders answered back with a homerun to tie the game again, 2-2.
In the final inning of the game, Lady Raiders pitcher Missy Zoch, struck out two Cyclone batters, wrapping up the top of the inning in a hurry.
Iowa State was unable to defend the hitting from Texas Tech; With two Lady Raiders on base, the Cyclones gave up a walk-off to end the game.
The Cyclones are scheduled to compete in their last series of the season on May 7 through May 9, against the Kansas Jayhawks.
