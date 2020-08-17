Monte Morris Big 12 1.jpg

Monte Morris celebrates in the first half of the Big 12 Championship game on March 11, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Editor's note: The Iowa State Daily will be documenting the playoff performances of the eight former Iowa State basketball alumni that have found themselves in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

This article will be updated daily with new stats for each game played.

Senior Monte Morris drives towards the basket during a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack, March 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Cyclones won 84-73, and will play Purdue this Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Monte Morris

(8/17: Game 1 vs Jazz) The first game of the playoffs was between Georges Niang’s Utah Jazz and Monte Morris’ Denver Nuggets and the game did not disappoint. The Nuggets won in overtime with Morris playing over 29 minutes, shooting 6-9 from the field with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Georges Niang prepares to shoot the ball on March 17. No. 4 seed Iowa State faced No. 13 seed Iona. Iowa State won 94-81.

Georges Niang

(8/17: Game 1 vs Nuggets) Niang didn’t impact the game as much as Morris, but still did alright off the bench in just under 20 minutes with seven points and three rebounds on 3-6 shooting and 1-4 from three.

Matt Thomas walks back to the offensive side of the floor after forcing a turnover against Kansas State in Hilton Coliseum.

Matt Thomas

(8/17: Game 1 vs Nets) Later in the day, Toronto Raptors guard Matt Thomas played only seven minutes in a convincing Raptors win over the Brooklyn Nets while only totaling three assists and one steal on 0-1 shooting.

