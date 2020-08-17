Editor's note: The Iowa State Daily will be documenting the playoff performances of the eight former Iowa State basketball alumni that have found themselves in the 2020 NBA playoffs.
This article will be updated daily with new stats for each game played.
Monte Morris
(8/17: Game 1 vs Jazz) The first game of the playoffs was between Georges Niang’s Utah Jazz and Monte Morris’ Denver Nuggets and the game did not disappoint. The Nuggets won in overtime with Morris playing over 29 minutes, shooting 6-9 from the field with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Georges Niang
(8/17: Game 1 vs Nuggets) Niang didn’t impact the game as much as Morris, but still did alright off the bench in just under 20 minutes with seven points and three rebounds on 3-6 shooting and 1-4 from three.
Matt Thomas
(8/17: Game 1 vs Nets) Later in the day, Toronto Raptors guard Matt Thomas played only seven minutes in a convincing Raptors win over the Brooklyn Nets while only totaling three assists and one steal on 0-1 shooting.
