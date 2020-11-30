The Iowa State Wrestling team announced a new addition to the program on Monday, Yonger Bastida.
🖊️Yonger Bastida🖊️We're excited to announce the addition of 2019 Junior World Silver Medalist and U23 World Bronze Medalist, Yonger Bastida, to the Iowa State wrestling family!📰https://t.co/fO9PM67pYe🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/tgzRvS62RS— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 30, 2020
Bastida is from Trinidad, Cuba, and is an accomplished wrestler.
In 2019, he won a gold medal in the 92 kg (202.8 lb.) weight class in the Pan American Junior tournament, was a U23 World Bronze Medalist, as well as a silver medalist winner in the 97 kg weight class (213.8 lb.) at Junior World Championships and the Granma y Cerro Pelado Championship.
At the 2020 Granma y Cerro Pelado Championship, Bastida finished second in the 97 kg weight class, behind J'den Cox, a U.S. World and Olympic Team member.
According to the Iowa State press release, Bastida was projected to be one of the wrestlers to represent Cuba (at 97 kg weight class) at the 2020 Olympics before it was postponed.
"He is already a very successful wrestler on the international freestyle wrestling stage and we are very excited to help him learn folkstyle wrestling," Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser in the press release. "I know that Yonger is very excited to experience everything that goes along with being a Division I student athlete."
Bastida may be a 197 pound wrestler or a heavyweight and is eligible for this season, according to the press release.
"To watch this guy progress toward a U.S. college degree will be very exciting, and dream come true for someone from his native country," Dresser said. "Our International Student and Scholars Office at Iowa State works very hard to welcome students from all over the world every day, and they did a wonderful job navigating Yonger's admission process. I know they are also very excited that we have Yonger at Iowa State."
