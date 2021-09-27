The Iowa State wrestling program and Head Coach Kevin Dresser released the schedule for the 2021-22, which features a home dual against the defending national champions, Iowa on Monday.
The Cyclones schedule also contains road duals against Arizona State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and UNI.
Iowa State opens the season with home duals against Army and California Baptist on Nov. 27. The following day will be the Harold Nichols Open (unattached, ISU wrestlers are allowed to wrestle but their points don't count towards team score) on Nov. 28 in Ames.
To begin the month of December, Iowa State hosts in-state rival Iowa on Dec. 5. The Cyclones then head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for the UNI Open (unattached) on Dec. 11.
Iowa State has two weekends where it will wrestle duals at neutral sites. The first will be wrestled in Humboldt, Iowa, head coach Kevin Dresser's hometown, against Purdue at 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Following winter break, the Cyclones play host to Northwest Kansas Technical College, a junior college.
The Cyclones first road test comes on Jan. 9, against Arizona State who beat the Cyclones 20-15 last season in a dual in Ames.
This duals marks the beginning of what is going to be a string of away or neutral site duals for Iowa State. Wyoming is hosting Iowa State on Jan. 14 in Laramie in what will be Iowa State's conference opener.
Iowa State then has its second of neutral site dual weekends, heading to Belgrade, Montana, the hometown of senior Jarrett Degen on Jan. 16.
In Belgrade, Iowa State is wrestling Montana State-Northern at 2 p.m. and Providence (MT) 4 p.m. Both schools are NAIA schools.
The Cyclones open the Big 12 home slate with duals against Utah Valley at Noon and North Dakota State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Iowa State then ends the month of January with road duals against the co-champions of the 2021 Big 12 Championships, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The first dual in the that trip begins with a date at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Norman, against Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 in Stillwater.
Iowa State begins the month of February with home duals against West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and Air Force at Noon on Feb. 5.
The Cyclones rounds out their duals with one at UNI, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 and one at Missouri at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
The Last Chance Open is set to begin at Noon on Feb. 20 in Ames. The Big 12 Championships will once against be hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this time on March 5 and 6.
Detroit is the host of the 2022 NCAA Championships from March 17-19.
