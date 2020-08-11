Iowa State has picked up its fourth commitment in the class of 2021 with Sam Hrabvosky out of Fulton, Missouri.
Another good get for Iowa State. The #Cyclones 2021 class is starting to look promising. https://t.co/pdKE6owIK8— Zach Martin (@zach_martin95) August 10, 2020
Hrabvosky is projected to wrestle at either the 133 or 141 pound weight class.
He has a record of 109-4 in his three year high school career. As a freshman he won the state championship at the 113 pound weight class. He placed second at the 120 pound class as a sophomore and second at the 132 pound weight class.
Hrabvosky is ranked as a top 200 wrestler in the nation by MatScouts, ranking at 184th.
With the signing of Hrabvosky, Iowa State has now signed four wrestlers who are ranked in the top 200, Gabe Greenlee who is ranked 195th, Paniro Johnson who is ranked 62nd and Conor Knopick who is ranked 29th.
