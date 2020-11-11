Kevin Dresser Big 12 Championships

Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser claps during a match at the Big 12 Championships on March 8 inside the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.

The Iowa State wrestling program found an Iowa native Wednesday.

Johnston's Caleb Helgeson announced Wednesday that he is committing to Iowa State. 

He is a class of 2021 recruit for Iowa State.

While wrestling at Johnston, Helgeson has earned Class 3A state finalist medals, at 113 pounds in his freshman year, 132 pounds as a sophomore and 160 pounds in his junior year, when he went 35-1 and won the state championship. 

Helgeson is ranked as the top wrestler at the 182-pound weight class in the state by IAWrestle. 

In his three years at Johnston, he has a 103-17 record. 

Helgeson is the third in-state recruit in the class of 2021 for Iowa State, along with Ames' Gabe Greenlee, who committed to Iowa State in August, and Midland's Damon Huston, who committed to Iowa State last Thursday.

Iowa State has seven commitments in class of 2021 with Helgeson, Gabe Greenlee, Damon Huston, Missouri state champion Sam Hrabovsky, Cadet world team member Conor Knopick, as well as Pennsylvania natives Paniro Johnson and Nate Schon.

Helgeson and Knopick signed their national letter's of intent on Wednesday.

