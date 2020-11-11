The Iowa State wrestling program found an Iowa native Wednesday.
Johnston's Caleb Helgeson announced Wednesday that he is committing to Iowa State.
I’m excited to announce that I have officially decided to further my academic and wrestling career at Iowa State University!! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who helped me through this process. I can’t thank everyone enough. Go Clones!🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/jxhUFAiROU— Caleb Helgeson (@CalebHelgeson) November 11, 2020
He is a class of 2021 recruit for Iowa State.
While wrestling at Johnston, Helgeson has earned Class 3A state finalist medals, at 113 pounds in his freshman year, 132 pounds as a sophomore and 160 pounds in his junior year, when he went 35-1 and won the state championship.
Helgeson is ranked as the top wrestler at the 182-pound weight class in the state by IAWrestle.
In his three years at Johnston, he has a 103-17 record.
Helgeson is the third in-state recruit in the class of 2021 for Iowa State, along with Ames' Gabe Greenlee, who committed to Iowa State in August, and Midland's Damon Huston, who committed to Iowa State last Thursday.
Iowa State has seven commitments in class of 2021 with Helgeson, Gabe Greenlee, Damon Huston, Missouri state champion Sam Hrabovsky, Cadet world team member Conor Knopick, as well as Pennsylvania natives Paniro Johnson and Nate Schon.
Helgeson and Knopick signed their national letter's of intent on Wednesday.
🖊️Caleb Helgeson🖊️The first NLI of the 2021 class is in! Johnston's three-time Iowa High School State Wrestling medalist Caleb Helgeson is officially a Cyclone.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/9MqkZYvZgA— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 11, 2020
🖊️Conor Knopick🖊️The nation's No. 29 overall recruit in the class of 2021 is officially a Cyclone! @ConorKnopick is a state champ and Cadet Greco World Team Member from Omaha, Neb.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/kD4f6TQymL— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 11, 2020
