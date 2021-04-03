A day after going 0-1 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson (Sunkist Kids) went 4-0 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, to win true-third place in the 97 kilogram weight class at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.
He won his true-third place match in impressive fashion, taking an early 4-0 lead and then pinning Michael Machaivello (TMWC/Wolfpack WC) in 38 seconds.
With his win over Machhiavello on Saturday in the Dickies Arena, Gadson earned a spot on the 2021 U.S. National Team.
The Waterloo, Iowa, native was also a member of the 2019 U.S. National Team.
To begin his day, Gadson won two matches via forfeit, before facing a familiar foe from Friday. In his first third-place match, he had the chance to avenge his loss on Friday to Ty Walz (TMWC/SERTC).
Gadson got his revenge and defeated Walz 6-0, to advance to the match for true second-place, where he faced Michael Macchiavello (TMWC/Wolfpack WC).
Gadson was one of three wrestlers with Iowa State connections, including current Cyclone David Carr at 74 kilograms and Cyclone RTC member Joe Colon at 57 kilograms.
Colon was eliminated from the trials via forfeit in the consolation bracket, while Carr wrestled Thomas Gantt (TMWC/Wolfpack WC) in the consolation bracket.
After earning a 1-0 in the first period, Carr fell behind and couldn't recover as Gantt scored seven points to win 7-1, which eliminated Carr from the trials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.