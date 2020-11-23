The Iowa State wrestling program unveiled it's full 2021 recruiting class on Monday.
According to a press release, Iowa State has inked four wrestlers that are ranked in the top 175 high school wrestling recruits.
Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser said in the press release, "We are very excited about this group. The most exciting part is the upside of this class. We're excited to see how this class comes together, but the certain is that these guys right here insure good days are ahead for Cyclone wrestling."
The highest rated recruit in the class is 220-pound wrestler Nate Schon from Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
🖊️Nate Schon🖊️One of the nation's top big men is ready to call Ames "home"! @nate_schon is ranked as the No. 22 overall recruit in the class of 2021 and is a PA state champ!🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/lWUcSv0eyg— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 11, 2020
Schon is ranked 22nd in the class of 2021, according to the press release.
FloWrestling has Schon ranked as the ninth-best 220 pound high school wrestler in the nation.
He won the 2019 Pennsylvania High School State Championship at the 220 pound weight class.
Schon is also a three-time state medalist and a two-time state finalist.
Joining Schon at Iowa State in 2021 recruiting class is fellow Pennsylvania native, Paniro Johnson from Erie, Pennsylvania.
Johnson is ranked as the 46th best wrestler in the class of 2021, according to the press release.
🖊️Paniro Johnson🖊️Another PA 🔨 is coming to Ames! @PaniroJohnson1 is the No. 46 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and is ranked No. 10 nationally at 152 pounds.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/oRbWenuXT9— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 12, 2020
FloWrestling has Johnson ranked as the 11th best 152 pound high school wrestler in the nation.
In each of his three seasons wrestling for Cathedral Prep, Johnson has won a medal at the state tournament.
Johnson was the first commit Iowa State picked up, as he committed to Iowa State on Dec. 4, 2019.
The Cyclones signed Conor Knopick out of Omaha, Nebraska, who is ranked at the 29th best wrestler in the class of 2021, according to the press release.
🖊️Conor Knopick🖊️The nation's No. 29 overall recruit in the class of 2021 is officially a Cyclone! @ConorKnopick is a state champ and Cadet Greco World Team Member from Omaha, Neb.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/kD4f6TQymL— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 11, 2020
Knopick, from Millard South high school, is ranked as the fifth-best 132 pound high school wrestler in the nation by FloWrestling.
He won the 132 bracket at the 2020 Nebraska High School State Tournament and is a three-time state medalist.
Knopick is a member of the U.S. Cadet Greco World Team.
Knopick won the 55 kg. (121 lbs.) bracket at the UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals on Nov. 14 and 15.
He outscored his four opponents by at least seven points in each match and shut out two of his opponents.
Knopick outscored his opponents 42-11.
In it's 2021 recruiting class, there are three Iowans, Ames' Gabe Greenlee, Johnston's Caleb Helgeson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel.
Greenlee projects as a heavyweight in college. He is a two-time Iowa High School State Medalist, with a runner up finish at heavyweight in his junior season.
He is ranked as the 161st best wrestler in the nation.
🖊️Gabe Greenlee🖊️He's staying 🏡!We're excited to add local standout Gabe Greenlee to our team. Gabe is an Iowa High School State finalist and is ranked as the No. 161 prep prospect in the class of 2021.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/gZ9ypQklL6— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 12, 2020
The first 2021 Iowa State Wrestling recruit to sign his national letter of intent was Helgeson.
In each of his three years wrestling at Johnson high school, Helgeson has won a medal at the state tournament.
Helgeson projects as 174 or 184 pound wrestler.
🖊️Caleb Helgeson🖊️The first NLI of the 2021 class is in! Johnston's three-time Iowa High School State Wrestling medalist Caleb Helgeson is officially a Cyclone.🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/9MqkZYvZgA— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 11, 2020
Fellow Iowan, Gaukel, has had a successful high school wrestling career as well.
He has a 147-12 record in high school and has finished runner up in each state tournament he's competed in.
Gaukel projects to be a 149 or 157 pound wrestler.
🖊️Jack Gaukel🖊️We're excited to add three-time Iowa High School State Finalist @GaukelJack to the class of 2021!🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/cRGrrm8XFh— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 19, 2020
Rounding out Iowa State's 2021 recruiting class is Sam Hrabovsky.
Out of Fulton, Missouri, Hrabovsky won the 113 pound bracket at the 2018 Missouri High School State tournament, as a freshman.
He is a three-time state medalist.
Hrabovsky is projected to wrestle at the 133 or 141 pound weight class in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.