Iowa State wrestling head coach Kevin Dresser announced at a town hall meeting on Thursday, that four Iowa State seniors are coming back for the 2021-22 season.
Returning for the Cyclones in 2021-22 are Ethan Andersen, Sam Colbray, Jarrett Degen and Ian Parker.
The report was first made by Cyclone Fanatic's Jacqueline Cord.
These wrestlers were able to obtain an extra year of availability due to the NCAA allowing it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parker, a Saint Johns, Michigan, native is a three-time NCAA qualifier and has finished in the top five in the last four Big 12 Championships, including a runner up finish in 2021 and a championship title in 2020.
He had a 16-4 record this past season at 141 pounds and was eliminated in the second consolation round in the 2021 NCAA Championships.
Parker has a 82-25 record while wrestling for Iowa State.
Andersen, a Heavyweight, has a 16-9 record at Iowa State.
The Altoona, Iowa, native, transferred from Oklahoma State to Iowa State prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.
Andersen went 3-1 this past season.
Colbray, who started at 184 pounds in the latter half of this after dealing with an injury, had a 7-5 record, finished fifth at the 2021 Big 12 Championships and wrested in the 2021 NCAA Tournament where he was eliminated in the third consolation round.
In his four years of wrestling attached for Iowa State, the Hermiston, Oregon, native has compiled a 68-35 record, he's a three-time NCAA qualifier and finished top five in the last three Big 12 Championships, including a runner up finish in 2019.
Degen, like Colbray, dealt with a injury to start the 2021 season, but fought his way back into the lineup.
He had a 6-5 record, finishing fourth in the Big 12 Championship at 149 pounds and qualifying for the NCAA Championships.
The Belgrade, Montana, native has dealt with a rash of injuries throughout his career but still has a career record of 74-18 at Iowa State.
He's a four-time NCAA qualifier and finished seventh place in the 2019 NCAA Championships.
Degen has finished in the top four in the four Big 12 Championships he's wrestled in, including a runner up finish in 2019.
