In a tournament that Iowa State wrestling didn't announce it was going to until Friday, Iowa State took home four individual titles and had four wrestlers finish as runners-up at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, S.D.
Sunday's tournament, which was Iowa State's (No. 13 in NWCA Coaches Poll) first official tournament of the year, featured some surprising finishes.
A near major upset happened in the 157 pound final, when Iowa State's David Carr, the top-ranked wrestler in the class and the defending national champion took on No. 16 (by Intermat, all rankings in this article are from Intermat) Peyton Robb out of Nebraska.
Carr had ran through his opponents in his first three matches, winning all of them by technical fall. But a win in the finals wouldn't come so easy.
With a takedown with a little less than a minute remaining in the third period, Robb took a 5-2 lead. Carr got the escape and then got a takedown with just a couple seconds left in the third period to tie it and force the first sudden victory period.
In the sudden victory, Carr got the takedown to win 7-5.
For the second week in a row, Iowa State's Kysen Terukina and Corey Cabanban met in the finals match of a tournament.
To get there, each had to knock off a ranked opponent. Both of them did so with Cabanban knocking off No. 4 Brody Teske (Northern Iowa) and Terukina knocking off No. 17 Liam Cronin (Nebraska) both by a score of 4-3.
Terukina came out on top again after takedown with six seconds left to win 3-1.
A very similar situation to what happened at the 157 pound final nearly happened in the 184 pound final. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) took on Iowa State's Marcus Coleman (No. 19), who had knocked off No. 10 Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 5-3.
Coleman trailed 5-2 heading in the third period but got an escape and Keckeisen was called for locked hands which gave Coleman another point, trimming his deficit to just one.
Keckeisen fought back with a takedown and got the bonus point for having over a minute of riding time advantage, to win 8-4.
Another near upset happened in the 174 pound final between Iowa State's Joel Devine and No. 3 Mikey Labriola.
Down 3-2 with late in the period, Devine had a chance to pull off the major upset , but couldn't do so and Labriola held on to take the title.
Iowa State's other two champions on Sunday were sophomore Zach Redding at 141 pounds and redshirt senior Jarrett Degen at 149 pounds.
Redding outscored his opponents 24-7 in his three matches, culminating in a 6-3 win over Minnesota's Marcos Polanco.
After getting an escape to win by one in the quarterfinals over Daniel Kimball, Degen was dominant from there on out.
He first defeated Drew Roberts 7-1 in the semifinals and Nebraska's Jevon Parrish 13-2 in the finals.
In addition to Cabanban, Coleman and Devine finishing at runner-ups at their respective weight class was senior heavyweight Sam Schuyler.
Schuyler, a transfer from Buffalo who is the 26th ranked heavyweight in the country, ran through his first two opponents, winning by a combined score of 21-6, but fell short by a score of 9-5 to No. 13 Christian Lance of Nebraska.
The Cyclones had four wrestlers place in the top four.
Ramazan Attasauov finished fourth at 133 pounds, Austin Kraisser finished fourth at 165 pounds, while Grants Stotts finished third at 165 and Yonger Bastida finished third at 197 pounds.
Iowa State's first duals of the season come on Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. against Army and California Baptist at 3 p.m., with the Harold Nichols Open at 9 a.m. the next day. All of matches are taking place at Hilton Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.