With a Big 12 title and a NCAA title at 157 pounds under his belt, Iowa State redshirt sophomore David Carr is now the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year.
Carr was the only wrestler in the Big 12 to finish with an unblemished record this season, earning 20 wins and zero losses.
The announcement of his Big 12 Wrestler of the Year honor came via a press release from the Big 12 Conference and Iowa State Athletics on Tuesday.
The Canton, Ohio, native also was one of six finalists for the Hodge Trophy which is given out the most dominant wrestler in that season. Carr is a two-time Big 12 champion, as well as a two-time NCAA All-American.
Carr is set wrestle in the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday and Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
He is competing in the 74 kilograms weight class (163.1 lbs), while former Cyclone and NCAA Champion Kyven Gadson is wrestling at 97 kilograms (213.8 pounds).
(0) comments
