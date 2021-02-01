Redshirt senior Alex Mackall is no longer with the Iowa State wrestling program, according to Head Coach Kevin Dresser.
"Alex Mackall is no longer with Iowa State right now. He's kind of moving on in his life right now, he's graduated...he's engaged, he's got a baby girl on the way that he and his gal are super excited about so we wish him the best," Dresser said in Monday's press conference. "He's been struggling with those things right now and I mean that in a good way because that's an exciting chapter of your life."
Dresser said, "I think that it was time for Alex to move on, there is no bad blood from our side and don't think there's any from his, it was just a chance for him to kind of move on in his life and focus on being a dad and a husband so we wish him the best."
Mackall had been fighting over this decision for a while now according to Dresser and said Mackall stepped away in the past week and a half.
Mackall had a successful career at Iowa State, earning a 50-16 record in his three seasons at Iowa State. This season, Mackall had a 4-0 record before freshman Kysen Terukina took over the starting spot at 125 pounds.
He finished third in the 2019 Big 12 Championship and runner-up in the 2020 Big 12 Championships.
Mackall qualified for the 2019 NCAA Tournament and earned NCAA All-American Second Team honors in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.