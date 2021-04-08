The women’s golf team concluded their regular season Wednesday in California, as they finished seventh in the Silverado Showdown. With a total of 899 strokes, the Cyclones finished at +35.
Iowa State had to dig themselves out of a hole from the very beginning. The team plunged down toward the standings and was last at one point.
Though the Cyclones finished in the top five in made pars and made birdies, double bogeys proved detrimental to the team. In round one, the team finished with 11 birdies while also hitting eight double bogeys. The eight double bogeys was the most in round one.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn has continued her recent strong play and had her first top-10 finish of the season. She finished tied for third in number of pars made in the tournament with 38 and individually tied for eighth place at +2.
Along with the excessive amount of double bogeys, top golfer Liyana Durisic, a usual top-25 mainstay, had an out-of-character performance. She finished tied for 56th place at +18.
With the Big 12 Championship now on deck, it is apparent they can compete and be toward the top in made birdies and pars, two middling performances that appear to have the Cyclones limping into their conference tournament.
Iowa State currently ranks sixth in the Big 12. It will be essential for every golfer to be on top of their game for the Cyclones to compete for the top spot.
The Big 12 Championship begins with Round One on April 18 in The Woodlands, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.