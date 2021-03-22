The women’s golf team concluded its fourth spring tournament of the season on Sunday as it finished fourth in the Mountain View Collegiate. With a total of 856 strokes and -8 overall finish, the Cyclones were competing with the top tier teams until the very end, ending in fourth.
While the Cyclones were up against 13 other teams, there were only four that Iowa State was really competing against. Along with Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Houston were all switching places in their pursuit to the top. As for the other teams, the fourth place Cyclones beat the fifth place Baylor Bears by 18 strokes, so there was never a reason to wonder if Iowa State could drop to 5th.
One reason for the team’s success could be pointed to their consistency. No one golfer dragged the team down. Out of the 70 golfers, every Cyclone golfer finished in the top half of the standings.
There were three standout performances that helped the team propel towards the top of the leaderboard though. Liyana Durisic, the top golfer for Iowa State, finished the tournament at -2 and finished tied for 9th.
Amelia Mehmet Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had strong performances as they both finished tied for 13th individually at -1.
Outside of Jeeravivitaporn finishing third in the tournament for the amount of pars made with 28 and Durisic and Mehmet Grohn each hitting an eagle in round one, Iowa State did not finish in the top-five in any other category. Usually a sign for concern, it points to the Cyclones’ ability to avoid costly bogeys and mistakes that would drag them down the standings.
A win over a Baylor team that was ranked in the top-10 before the tournament and performance that saw them compete against top teams like Texas, Oklahoma State and Houston, Iowa State's trending upward.
The Cyclones travel to Lantana, Texas, this Sunday where they will play in the North Texas University hosted Bruzzy Challenge. Round one and two will be on Sunday March 28 and the last round will be on March 29.
