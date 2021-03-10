The women’s golf team concluded their third spring tournament of the season on Tuesday, March 9 as they finished seventh in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational.
With a total of 882 strokes and +18 overall finish, the Cyclones never seemed to come up with the momentum to make a run at the top-five but also never wavered enough to drop into the bottom-five.
The one month layoff could have certainly played a factor as the team went +10 at the end of round one. Only Liyana Durisic and Joy Chou had strong first rounds as Chou shot par and Durisic shot a stroke under par.
The strongest round Iowa State played was the second as they went up three spots on the leaderboard. Being tied for 5th place, the Cyclones had a chance to creep into the top-three and have a statement victory.
While seventh place is middle of the pack and nothing to write home about, the Cyclones did not perform below expectations. In fact, prior to their match, six teams - which included two top-10 teams - were ranked ahead of Iowa State.
Durisic and Tagaloa Jeeravivitaporn led the way for the Cyclones as the tourney came to an end. They tied for 11th and 17th respectively.
Durisic continues an excellent spring season start as she has finished in the top-25 once again. Like her finish in Tucson, Durisic has finished in the top-25 in every tournament so far.
Though they did not underperform, for the Cyclones to exceed expectations, they must get back into the top-five in pars, birdies, and scores on holes. This was unfortunately not the case. As a team and individually, Iowa State was nowhere to be found in a top-5 category.
The Cyclones will stay in Tucson as they will participate in the Mountain View Collegiate beginning on Mar. 19.
