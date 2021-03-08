Day one of the Arizona Wildcat Invitational concluded in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday. Playing two rounds instead of one, the women’s golf team overcame a messy round one and are now sitting tied for fifth place at +12.
Rust after a one month layoff revealed itself in the first round. Shooting +10 as a team, the Cyclones sat in eighth place. Both Liyana Durisic and Joy Chou had strong first rounds as Chou shot on par and Durisic shot a stroke under par.
The tide turned in the second round as the team shaved their number of strokes by four and climbed three spots up the leaderboard. Strong rounds from Liyana Durisic, Charley Jacobs and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn kept the Cyclones from adding too many more strokes.
Durisic and Jeeravivitaporn have led the way for the Cyclones as they are tied for 11th and 17th respectively. The golfers have performed strongly on par 4’s as they are both in the top-five for individual score. Durisic also leads the team with eight birdies.
The final round is on Tuesday.
