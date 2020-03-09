Day one of the Wildcat Invitational began with Arizona-like cool temperatures without a cloud in the sky. Iowa State began its first round of play at 8:30 a.m and it had 36 holes ahead of itself.
The Cyclones would finish day one in sixth place with a total score of 593 strokes which came out to +17 for the tournament.
The battle for the highest individually ranked Cyclone heading into day two is tied with senior Amelia Grohn and sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn who are both tied for 10th after combining to shoot one shot over par between their first two rounds.
Round one began all over the place for many of Iowa State's golfers. Amelia Grohn and junior Joy Chou were both the low Cyclones after 18 holes. Even Grohn was never able to find a rhythm through her first 18, as she recorded four birdies sporadically, three bogeys and one double bogey, leaving her tied for 13th. Joy Chou had a very similar round, while she had four birdies, three bogeys and a double, but the majority of her success came on the front nine holes.
Overall, holes 17 and 18 caused trouble for Iowa State during round one. It combined to shoot 10 over par on these two holes as a team alone.
The Cyclones were in sixth place after heading into round two at 11 strokes over par. They were 19 shots off the leader, Arizona, but they seemed to have built some momentum.
When Head Coach Christie Martens and her team began round two at the Wildcat Invitational, something seemed to click instantly. Within the first 18 total holes as a team, they recorded a birdie nine of those holes. Sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn led the way, with recording a birdie on all four of her first four holes.
At one point the Cyclones had jumped all the way into second place, but there was still a lot of golf left to play.
To close out day one, Iowa State struggled to find the success it had to begin round two. Grohn and Jeeravivitaporn were the only Cyclones that could find rhythm. Jeeravivitaporn's six birdies led to a round of 68 at four under par. Grohn Stayed consistent, as she finished one under par for the round which brought her round total to even par heading into Tuesday's final day.
The Cyclones day one struggles will put them in a tie for sixth place at seventeen over par heading into day two, 36 strokes behind the first place Arizona Wildcats.
