Iowa State women's basketball head coach Bill Fennelly is one of the 100 people on the Silver Waves Media 100 influential people in women's basketball list.
Silver Waves Media said in Tuesday's news release, "Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly has been one of the most consistent and successful coaches in college basketball for over 20 years. As a member of the 600 club Fennelly boasts an impressive 670-321 win/loss record."
"With this, his long list of accomplishments includes 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine conference championships, two District Five coach of the year awards, and three Gold Medals with team USA," Silver Waves Media said. "Coach Fennelly has also produced a number of all americans in, Stacy Frese, Angie Welle, Anne O'Neil, Lyndsey Medders, Alison Lacey, Kelsey Bolte, Chelsea Poppens,Hallie Christofferson and most recently Bridget Carleton and Ashley Joens."
Silver Waves Media said the "List of names at the peak of their professions that win at a high level, produce top flight talent, effect movement in the college coaching carousel, and have their fingerprints all over the sport."
The list also includes All-Iowa Attack founder Dickson Jensen. Some current Iowa State players have played AAU basketball for All-Iowa Attack, including, freshman forward Kylie Feuerbach, junior forward Ashley Joens and her sister, freshman guard Aubrey.
