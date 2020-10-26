The Iowa State women's basketball team now knows it conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
Iowa State begins its Big 12 slate with a road matchup against the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs on Dec. 2.
The Cyclones return home for one more Big 12 matchup before the new year, with a home matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 18.
To begin the new year, Iowa State faces the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 3.
Iowa State then faces the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 6 in Ames, Iowa.
Another trip to Texas is in store after that as the Cyclones head to Lubbock, Texas, to face the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Jan. 9.
The Cyclones then host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Jan. 13.
The Baylor Lady Bears has its first crack at avenging its 58-57 upset loss to Iowa State on March 2, 2020, on Jan. 16 in Waco, Texas.
The Cyclones finish the month of January with the last four games of the month.
Their lone road matchup in that stretch, comes against the Kansas State on Jan. 27.
Oklahoma travels to Ames on Jan. 19 to face Iowa State, while Iowa State hosts Texas on Jan. 23 and Baylor on Jan. 31.
Iowa State has seven games in the month of February, three at home and four on the road.
The Cyclones begin the month with a road game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Feb. 3 and a home game against Texas Tech on Feb. 6.
The Cyclones head to Norman, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma on Feb. 9, before hosting TCU on Feb. 13.
Iowa State ends the conference slate with two road games, against Kansas on Feb. 17 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 20, before rapping up the season at home against West Virginia on Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.