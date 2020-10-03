After losing two out of the first three sets, the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones needed to win back-to-back sets to win its match against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday.
A kill by senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera gave Iowa State the fourth set win 25-21.
Things were all knotted up at 11 in the fifth set, but Texas Tech outscored Iowa State 4-2 after that to win the final set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Texas Tech and Iowa State are now 2-2 this season.
Iowa State junior right side player Eleanor Holthaus led all players in kills with 19, a season-high for her.
Iowa State jumped out to an early 8-5 lead in the first set thanks to a .500 hitting percentage.
The Cyclones built themselves a 20-12 lead in the first set and forced Texas Tech to call its second timeout of the set.
The Lady Raiders failed to make a comeback and the Cyclones won set one 25-16.
In the first set the Cyclones had a .412 hitting percentage while the Lady Raiders had .162 hitting percentage.
Iowa State’s offense caught fire early in the second set. It took a 11-7 lead and had a .727 hitting percentage at that time.
Texas Tech made a run to then tie the set a 12.
The second set remained competitive as it was tied at 18.
From that point, both teams traded points (one for one) and the set was tied at 24.
A attacking error by Iowa State’s sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch and a block by senior outside hitter Samantha Sanders and
The Lady Raiders jumped ahead in the third set 15-10 thanks to a .556 hitting percentage. They led 24-19 in the set, but the Cyclones cut it to a two-point deficit.
A kill by sophomore outside hitter Caitlin Dugan gave the Lady Raiders the 25-22 win in set three.
Set four was back and fourth as neither team held a lead greater than two .
Iowa State and Texas Tech had a 18-18 tie, but Iowa State then outscored Texas Tech 7-3 to win the fourth set 25-21.
Texas Tech held off Iowa State’s comeback attempt by winning the fifth set 15-13.
