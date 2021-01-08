The Iowa State volleyball team revealed a six-game schedule for its spring season on Friday.
Iowa State has six games, which will count towards it's regular season record, in addition to the 14 Big 12 matches it played in the fall.
In a press release, Iowa State announced it'll begin the spring season with a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to face the Saint Louis Bilikens in a neutral site match at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 and the Marquette Golden Eagles (ranked 20th in the AVCA's Pre-Spring Top 25) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Iowa State has its first home match of the spring on March 10 at 2 p.m. against the Illinois State Redbirds.
In the spring, Iowa State will play one Big 12 foe, the Oklahoma Sooners, at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 and at 4 p.m. on March 20.
Iowa State was supposed to play Oklahoma in the fall (on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31), but the Big 12's COVID-19 guidelines caused those matches to be postponed.
To wrap its spring season, the Cyclones face the Wayne State Warriors (Division II) on March 26 at a time that has yet to be announced.
The NCAA tournament selection show is on April 4.
Iowa State has a record of 5-9 (5-9 Big 12) this season.
