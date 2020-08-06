For the second year in a row, the Iowa State football team has cracked the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 25.
Iowa State was No. 24 in last season's preseason top 25 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Ahead of Iowa State is Iowa, who listed at No. 23.
Three Big 12 teams are listed ahead of Iowa State, Oklahoma State at No. 16, Texas at No. 14 and Oklahoma at No. 6.
In the Big 12 preseason Media Poll, Iowa State was picked behind those three schools.
Coaches Poll:1.Clemson2.Ohio St3.Alabama4.Georgia5.LSU6.Oklahoma7.Penn St8.Florida9.Oregon10.Notre Dame11.Auburn12.Wisconsin13.Texas A&M14.Texas15.Michigan16.OK St17.USC18.Minnesota19.UNC20.Utah21.UCF22.Cincy23.Iowahttps://t.co/A26xEWnAqg Tech25.Iowa St— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 6, 2020
Iowa State is coming off a 7-6 season in 2019 that ended with a 33-9 loss to then 15th ranked Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.
