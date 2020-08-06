Iowa State and UNLV have agreed to reschedule their Sept. 19, 2020 matchup in Ames to Sept. 14, 2030.
"We are pleased we were able to resolve this scheduling modification so quickly", Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said in a press release. "We wanted to make sure our student-athletes and fans knew we are still planning to make the trip to Las Vegas next fall to play a football game in a brand new NFL stadium."
The move was made "as a result of scheduling modifications by the Big 12 [Conference] and Mountain West [Conference] related to COVID-19."
In 2021, Iowa State will travel to play UNLV in Las Vegas.
"Playing in Las Vegas is like a regular season bowl game for our fan base," Pollard said. "Amid all of our current challenges and uncertainties, it is exciting to have next year's trip to look forward to. I am sure thousands of Cyclone fans will make the trip to Las Vegas."
Future edits to the 2020 football schedule will be announced at a later date according to the press release.
