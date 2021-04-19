Iowa State men's basketball has landed Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna has committed to Iowa State, a source told ESPN.— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 19, 2021
The 6-foot-8 forward from the Netherlands was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 and ranked at No. 64 in the class.
Enaruna committed to Kansas after a prep career at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, where he averaged 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Enaruna didn't see a lot of playing time at Kansas, averaging 10.1 minutes a game in 55 games for Kansas.
He averaged 2.6 points per game in his two seasons at Kansas.
In his sophomore year, Enaruna averaged 2.8 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 22.7 percent from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Enaruna's best game so far in his collegiate career came against the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 5, 2020, when he scored 12 points on 62.5 percent shooting and he grabbed seven rebounds.
Enaruna will join Caleb Grill, Robert Jones, Gabe Kalscheur and Aljaž Kunc as transfers Iowa State Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger and company have picked up this spring.
