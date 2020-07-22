One of the 15 players listed in the PGA Tour University's rankings is Iowa State senior golfer Tripp Kinney.
Kinney is ranked 15th in the ranking.
The PGA Tour University is responsible for providing an improved path to the Tour for college golf’s best players through developmental circuits like the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), as well as the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour Series-China.
“We have spent a lot of time developing PGA TOUR University alongside golf’s governing bodies, and to see our inaugural Ranking come to fruition is truly exciting,” PGA TOUR’s Brendan von Doehren told PGAtour.com. “The goal all along has been to ease the transition from collegiate golf into the pro ranks for the top four-year players, and this program allows us to achieve that. College golf creates a tremendous amount of tournament drama for both teams and individuals, and it will be fun to watch the game’s rising stars compete to be part of our Class of 2021 next June.”
The ranking will be updated throughout the 2020-21 collegiate golf season.
After the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's National Championship, the top five from the Official PGA Tour University Ranking list are going to receive a Korn Ferry Tour membership, "will be exempt into all open, full-field events" and "into the Final Stage of that year's Korn Ferry Qualifying Tournament," according to an Iowa State press release.
Golfers who finish 6-15 on the ranking are going to have a spot on one of the international tours for the current season and, if needed, a spot in the second stage of the Korn Ferry Qualifying Tournament.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the top developmental tour for the United States-based Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour.
Last season, Kinney set Iowa State's single-season stroke average record at 70.98, breaking his own record en route to earning his second Ping All-Central Region Team.
Kinney, a native of Waukee, Iowa, has competed in three NCAA championships, with his best NCAA championship performance coming in 2019 where he finished tied-for-47th.
At the end of the 2018-19 season, Kinney earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Tournament Team.
In the 2019-20 season, Kinney led the Cyclones in rounds below par with nine, top-10 finishes with three and birdies with 63.
He ended the season ranked nationally, 71st by Golfweek and 68th by Golfstat.
Kinney, along with junior and teammate Lachlan Barker, is competing in the Western Amateur from July 27 to Aug. 1 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.
Barker and Kinney are also competing in the 120th United States Amateur Championship, beginning Aug. 10 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
