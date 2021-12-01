Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger and company have added another transfer to the roster, Tre King.
King announced his decision in a tweet on Wednesday.
🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/tUaCYeoTyq— Tre King (@AtgTreking) December 1, 2021
King had originally transferred from Eastern Kentucky to Georgetown prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.
It is not known whether or not King is eligible to play this season for the Cyclones.
In his three years at Eastern Kentucky, King averaged 10.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.
His junior season was his best, as the the Lexington, Ky. native averaged 14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and shot 49.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range.
Defensively, King, a 6-foot-9 225 pound forward, averaged 1.5 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
In his tenure at Eastern Kentucky, King had a free throw percentage of 71.8 in his three years combined.
