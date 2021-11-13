For the majority of Saturday's game against Texas Tech, Iowa State trailed big. But after being down by 21 in the second quarter and 17 at halftime, Iowa State was down just three after back-to-back passing touchdowns from Brock Purdy to Charlie Kolar.
Texas Tech then pushed the lead back to 10 with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Sa'Rodrick Thompson to make it 38-28 with 10:51 to go in the game. But after a whole lot of chaos, Purdy dumped it off short to running back Breece Hall who ran it from 14 yards out for the score to bring Iowa State within three with 6:20 left in the game.
Iowa State's Andrew Mevis drilled the game-tying field goal from 29 yards out to tie it at 38 with one minute left.
But then, Jonathan Garibay drilled a 62 yard game-winning walk-off field goal, to give Texas Tech a 41-38 win.
It didn't take Texas Tech long to score, as on the first possession of the game, Tahj Brooks ran it in from 14 yards out to put Texas Tech up 7-0.
After a pass popped up in the air and was caught by Aric Horne, Iowa State took over its second drive of the game in the Texas Tech red zone.
Hall then extended his consecutive games with a rushing touchdown to 22 and tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.
On a 4th and 6 on the ensuing drive, Donovan Smith tossed a 39-yard pass to Myles Price to jump back ahead 14-7.
Smith scored twice more in the second quarter, finding Erik Ezukanma twice.
To end the half, Hall found the end zone to cut the Iowa State deficit to 14. But Texas Tech added a field goal to end the half leading 31-14.
After another Purdy interception, Texas Tech drove down the field, but was stopped on 4th and 1 at the Iowa State 10 yard line.
After a punt and another fourth down stop, Iowa State marched down the field and scored on a nine yard pass from Purdy to Kolar with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
On the next drive, Purdy found Kolar once again in the end zone to trim the deficit to just three, 31-28.
Both teams traded touchdowns and Texas Tech led by three with 6:20 left.
Mevis then tied it with a field goal, but Garibay's field gave Texas Tech the win.
Texas Tech out-gained Iowa State 526 to 445 in total yards.
Saturday marked Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell's first loss against Texas Tech.
