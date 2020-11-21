Heading into Saturday’s match, Iowa State needed a win against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure the Cyclones' first sweep of an opponent this season after beating TCU 3-1 on Friday.
Trailing two sets to one, Iowa State needed to win set four and it did, 28-26 after back-to-back kills by junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen.
Iowa State dominated set five, winning it 15-5, thanks to strong performances from Andersen and junior right-side player Eleanor Holthaus.
Andersen and Holthaus combined for 18 of Iowa State’s 25 kills in sets four and five combined.
Holthaus had a career-high 22 kills and had a .486 hitting percentage.
She helped ignited Iowa State’s late scoring in set four, scoring three kills in a row that gave Iowa State a 24-21 lead in set four (Iowa State would win the set 28-26 because of Andersen’s kills).
Holthaus was one dig shy of having a double-double (22 kills and nine digs).
Andersen struggled to start the night, hitting below .200 and five kills before the fourth set.
She turned things around by the end of the match, hitting nine kills in sets four and five combined.
In the fifth set, Andersen had five of Iowa State’s ten kills in set five.
She had three kills in a row in the middle of the fifth set that gave Iowa State a 8-4 lead and kicked off Iowa State's 10-1 scoring run.
Andersen finished with 14 kills and a .262 hitting percentage.
She had a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs.
With Andersen and Holthaus’ dominance late in set five, Iowa State won the match, finishing the fall season with a 5-9 record.
Iowa State finishes the season tied-for-fifth, with Kansas, out of nine in the Big 12.
TCU finishes the fall with a 1-9 record and in last place in the Big 12.
In the first set, Iowa State had some communication errors that caused it to fall behind 5-0.
Iowa State’s offense got it going, however, winning the set 25-17, thanks to a balanced attack, where four Cyclones had at least two kills and senior setter Piper Mauck had ten assists.
In the first set, Iowa State had a .423 hitting percentage.
After taking a 3-2 lead in the second set, TCU dominated, outscoring Iowa State 22-14 and winning the set 25-16.
TCU had a .421 hitting percentage in set two while holding Iowa State to a .182 percentage.
Serving made a huge difference in sets two and three.
The Horned Frogs had five service aces, while the Cyclones had zero.
The Cyclones offense was out of rhythm in sets three and four at times.
Despite out-hitting the Horned Frogs .270 to .139 in the third set, the Cyclones lost 25-23 to the Horned Frogs.
Andersen and Holthaus guided Iowa State’s offense to a .244 hitting percentage in the fourth set, while TCU had a .140 hitting percentage.
Iowa State had a .833 hitting percentage in the fifth set, which led to it to win the final set in a dominant fashion.
In total, Iowa State had a .314 hitting percentage, while TCU had a .205 hitting percentage.
