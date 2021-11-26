The Iowa State Cyclones delivered on Senior Day, coasting to a 48-14 victory over the Texas Christian (TCU) Horned Frogs.
In this game, history was made when Iowa State running back Breece Hall broke the NCAA record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, scoring on the ground for the 24th game in a row midway through the second quarter.
Black Friday's contest was the Breece Hall show as he ran for a career-high 242 yards and three touchdowns. He combined for 281 yards and four touchdowns in the win, both of which are career-highs.
Iowa State started out the game strong with a 27-yard field goal from senior Andrew Mevis to put it up 3-0 five minutes into the game.
Jirehl Brock added to the Cyclones lead with a 40-yard rushing touchdown that put the Cyclones up 10-0 early in the second quarter.
Hall had a long run of his own, from 39 yards out to put Iowa State up 17-0.
TCU got its first score of the game on a 47-yard catch and run from Max Duggan to wide receiver Blair Bontwright with 1:33 left in the first half.
After a blocked punt on the first drive of the third quarter, Iowa State took advantage of the short field and senior quarterback Brock Purdy found Hall on a catch and run from 22 yards out.
Mevis made his 14th field goal in a row and added three points at the end of the third quarter to make it 27-7, advantage Iowa State.
After a Greg Eisworth interception, Hall ran in another touchdown, but this one was a home run.
From 80 yards out, Hall broke free for the long run and put Iowa State up 34-7 with the touchdown.
TCU responded with a touchdown pass from Duggan to defensive lineman Tyler Guyton to trim its deficit to 20 with 10:54 remaining in the game.
Hall scored again in the fourth quarter, to put Iowa State up 41-14 with 8:53 left in the game.
Tight end Chase Allen joined the Iowa State scoring party as he caught a 35-yard catch and run touchdown pass to put Iowa State up 48-14 with 4:48 left.
Purdy completed 21 of his 30 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson led all Iowa State receivers in catches and receiving yards with seven receptions for 107 yards.
The Cyclones outgained the Horned Frogs 541 (279 rushing, 262 passing) to 348 (216 passing, 132 rushing).
With this win, Iowa State improves to 7-5 (5-4 Big 12) and now awaits its bowl fate.
