Personal records and first place finishes highlighted the third and final day of the Kansas Classic.
Iowa State swimming and diving capped off a huge week on Sunday, wrapping up the team's first three-day tournament of the season. The final day of the tournament saw eight Cyclone individuals make it to the 'A' finals and two first place finishes.
In the team standings, Iowa State remained in second behind Big 12 rival Kansas. Swimming in its home pool, Kansas was able to score 1191 points to Iowa State's 786.
Sophomore Brinley Horras took first place in the 1650-yard freestyle event, swimming a time of 16:57.09. The Iowa State distance swimmers notched three more top-ten finishes in that event. Sydney Jackson took fourth swimming a time of 17:15.37. Maddy Rundell and Keely Tierney also took sixth and ninth in the mile-long swim.
Liz Richardson started off the finals by swimming for eighth in the 200-yard backstroke. Richardson took fourth in the preliminaries earlier in the day.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Ashley Bengtson swam a career low time of 51.07 seconds, fast enough to earn fifth for the sophomore. Freshman Carley Caughron took eighth for Iowa State in the 100 free.
The Cyclones earned three spots in the 'A' finals in the 200-yard breaststroke event. Lehr Thorson, Martha Haas and Alaina Breitbach took third, fifth and eighth respectively for Iowa State.
Winter Craig took home the second event win for Iowa State in the 200-yard butterfly. After taking first in the preliminaries, Craig dropped .70 seconds off her time to swim 2:01.95 in the finals. Senior Lucia Rizzo was just behind her teammate in third place. Rizzo was fifth in the preliminaries and gained a considerable 1.29 seconds in her finals performance. The race was Rizzo's fourth appearance in the 'A' finals.
The Iowa State was represented by two relay teams in the fastest heat of the 400-yard freestyle relay. Iowa State 'A' took third place less than a second behind the team from Kansas in second. Iowa State 'B' finished the relay in ninth. Iowa State 'A', made up of Carley Caughron, Martha Haas, Andie Quike and Ashley Bengtson, trimmed 5.63 seconds off of Iowa State's seed time.
Iowa State next returns home for a dual against in-state rival Iowa. The Hawkeyes come to town to face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Beyer Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.