Despite a 12-20 record a season ago and the loss of many players to the transfer market, Iowa State men's basketball Head Coach Steve Prohm is optimistic heading into the 2020-21 season.
Part of the reason he's optimistic is because of the transfers the team added in the spring.
While things started slow and Iowa State missed on some targets, it was able to sign Memphis transfer junior guard Tyler Harris, DePaul grad transfer senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands and Ole Miss junior forward Blake Hinson.
Coleman-Lands is going to be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season while Harris and Hinson will have to wait on their NCAA waivers.
Prohm said he is uncertain if Harris and Hinson will get the required waivers to be eligible for next season, however, he doesn't like to comment on those situations.
"I don't like to publicly talk about waivers, I don't think it helps in any situation," Prohm said.
Prohm said they are further along in Harris' waiver process, since he signed in April, than they are with Hinson's, since he signed in June.
"Tyler [Harris] has been with us for quite a while now and we’re a little bit ahead from a waiver process with him of laying the foundation and going through the process there," Prohm said. "Blake [Hinson] just got on board with us and joined us really a week ago. We’re in the very initial stages to really sitting down with him."
Harris is a 5-foot-9 150-pound guard from Memphis, Tennessee.
At Memphis, Harris averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.
"He is a 5-foot-9, but he brings a different mindset from his ability to change the game with his speed, quickness and his toughness and his ability to make shots," Prohm said.
Hinson is a 6-foot-7 230-pound forward from Deltona, Florida.
In his sophomore season, Hinson averaged 10.1 points per game while shooting 39.6 from the field, 31.9 percent from the 3-point line and 70.3 percent from the free-throw line while grabbing 4.6 rebounds a game.
"Blake Hinson is a guy capable of making shots," Prohm said.
Part of the reason why Hinson transferred away from Ole Miss is because of the confederate symbol in the state of Mississippi's flag.
"It was time to go and leave Ole Miss," Hinson said to the Dayton Beach News-Journal. "I'm proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy."
