The Iowa State softball team competed in the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament this weekend and won all games that it played.
The Cyclones are off to a hot start in their 2021 season, finishing 5-0 in the tournament.
Competing in two games Friday and Saturday and only one on Sunday, winning against teams such as South Dakota State and Omaha.
The last game of the tournament was played against Drake on Sunday, which Iowa State won 10-1.
Alesia Ranches, second base, and Skyler Ramos, left field, were the first two home in the first inning against Drake.
Ramos was able to score once again with a single to right field in the second inning and finishing out her time on third base in the sixth inning.
Lea Nelson, center field, was able to steal second base and advance to third to send her teammate Kasey Simpson, pinch hitter, in the seventh inning.
Securing the last score of the game was Nelson in the seventh inning to make the final score 10-1.
The Cyclones will be back in action on Feb. 19 at the FAU “Strikeout Cancer” Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.