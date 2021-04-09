The Cyclones finished its first day of Big 12 play against No. 7 Texas on Friday, enduring a heartbreaking loss to the Longhorns, 8-5 after a failed comeback attempt
This was the first time the Cyclones have faced Texas since 2019.
The Cyclones seemed to struggle to gain any steady ground throughout the game.
“We always say take each game as short-term memory, no matter what the outcome is we are looking to move forward and play better the next game,” said Iowa State head coach Jamie Pinkerton.
The Cyclones started a comeback in the final innings but it wasn’t enough to bring them over the top against Texas.
Mikayla Ramos homered to left field in the bottom of the first inning, sending shortstop Sami Williams home to grab early momentum for the Cyclones.
“I believe we had only one bad inning and the rest we kept fighting but it just wasn’t enough to give us that win we were looking for,” Pinkerton said.
Texas had three huge home runs in the top of the second inning, giving them complete control of the game and it never looked back.
First baseman Carli Spelhaug shortly started to bring in some momentum when she also hit a home run to center field.
Ramos was able to score at the bottom of the seventh inning, making the score 8-4, with no more chances for Texas to score.
“We play Texas two more times and we are looking to improve and come out as series champs,” said Spelhaug.
Two bases for Iowa State were loaded and right fielder Milaysia Ochoa was able to grab home plate and make the score 8-5.
The Cyclones had one out left and Skyler Ramos was the last up to bat and didn’t get the outcome she was looking for, making the final score 8-5.
“We have strong determination to keep fighting and even if the outcome wasn’t what we wanted we keep pushing forward and are always finding new ways to improve,” said Iowa State catcher Mikayla Ramos.
The Cyclones play against Texas again Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
