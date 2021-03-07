The Cyclone softball team finished out the UT-Arlington Boerner Invitational on March 7.
The team played Missouri State and Wichita State on the final day of tournament play on Sunday.
Missouri State’s offense came out strong early with an MSU player scoring on a wild pitch to give the Bears a 1-0 lead early.
Junior Shannon Mortimer was able to get the Cyclones out of a rut after another MSU score.
MSU hit a home run in the 4th to extend their lead. Senior Sami Williams answered back with a double in the 5th inning to get the Cyclones on the board.
Missouri State ended up coming out on top, 3-1.
The Cyclones played one final game versus the Wichita State Shockers.
The Cyclone defense started off hot early with strikeouts from sophomore Karlie Charles. Her momentum allowed the defense to complete a double play to finish out the second inning.
After back and forth defense efforts, the Shockers scored first in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Shocker offense kept going to extend its lead, 3-0.
Senior Logan Schaben hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to get the Cyclones on the board.
The Wichita State Shockers defeated the Cyclones, 3-1.
The Cyclones are back in action on March 12 at the Missouri Tournament in Columbia, Missouri.
