The Iowa State softball team played against University of Kansas City at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Tuesday, grabbing a win before heading to Texas Tech for a Big 12 series.
The Cyclones beat Kansas City 8-0 in six innings, making it the second and final home win of the season.
This was the first and final matchup against Kansas City for the season.
Maliysia Ochoa, right field, started off the game strong with a single up the middle in the bottom of the first inning, helping her teammate Carli Spelhaug, first base, home for the first score of the game.
Mikayla Ramos, catcher, was able to ground out to second base in the bottom of the third inning, helping Skyler Ramos, center field, home for another point for the Cyclones.
Ramos was able to add a home run to left center in the bottom of the fifth inning, bringing home both Spelhaug and second base, Kasey Simpson.
Spelhaug singled to right center in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending home Ramos to end the game 8-0.
The Cyclones finish out the week in Lubbock, Texas, competing against Texas Tech, Friday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.