The Iowa State softball team has a home-field advantage over the weekend against No. 7 Texas.
The Cyclones have a three-game series against Texas on Friday through Sunday at the Cyclones Sports Complex.
“We have been playing against ranked teams such as No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and now No. 7 Texas, so we are hoping to grab a win out of the three games this coming weekend,” Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
The Cyclones begin play at 4 p.m. Friday against Texas.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, they will compete against Texas once again.
The series finale is scheduled for noon Sunday.
“We know that Texas is ranked well offensively, but the girls have been great and have made improvements offensively, so we are hoping to give Texas a run for their money,” Pinkerton said.
The last time Iowa State met up with Texas was in 2019.
The Cyclones beat No. 8 Texas, at the time, 2-0 in the 2019 Big 12 Championship.
The Cyclones offense is ranked No. 7 nationally in doubles (53) and No. 12 in runs scored (209).
Iowa State is also 0-6 in the Big 12 Conference, losing three consecutive games against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I believe that we have improved since our time with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State; we want that win and we are hungry for it,” Pinkerton said.
Live Stats for each game is available here.
