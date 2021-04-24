The Iowa State softball team finished its second day of play against the Baylor Lady Bears.
The Cyclones started its three-game series against the Lady Bears on Friday, losing 9-5.
It took on the Lady Bears once again on Saturday, taking the win, 6-4.
Despite its loss to the Lady Bears on Friday, the Cyclones came to compete on Saturday, giving Baylor a hard time.
“The girls have been working hard with finding different ways to improve their game and I believe that today’s game proved just how hard-working these ladies are,” said softball head coach, Jamie Pinkerton.
The Lady Bears didn’t make it easy for the Cyclones at first, as it hit three home runs throughout the game.
Emily Hott, Goose McGlaun and Lou Gilbert all hit home runs for the Lady Bears throughout the game.
“The Lady Bears had three home runs throughout the game, but it didn’t shake us, we knew what we had to do to win and we did that,” Williams said.
The Cyclones competed well offensively against the Lady Bears, giving it enough momentum to shut the opportunity of a win down.
“We walked into this game knowing that Baylor is a good ball team and after Friday’s loss we were hungry for that win and we competed for that win well,” Pinkerton said.
Milaysia Ochoa, right field, was able to single up the middle in the bottom of the third inning, while Mikayla Ramos, catcher, advanced to second base, with Sami Williams, shortstop, and Carli Spelhaug, first base, heading for home plate.
“We watched a Kobe Byrant inspiration speech and meditated before the game, which I think really helped us focus on playing well and grabbing that win,” Ochoa said.
The Cyclones were explosive on offense, with Ochoa hitting a home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning, bringing home Ramos, making the score 3-2.
Williams added her 18 home run to the season down the right-center, sending home Spelhaug to end the game 6-4.
The Cyclones added two extra home runs to its count, making it 51 home runs on the season.
“We saw the opening for the opportunity to win against Baylor and I believe we gave them a hard time,” Williams said.
Those three home runs weren’t enough for the Lady Bears, as the Cyclones took their first victory at home this season, 6-4.
The Cyclones are now 1-1 in the series against Baylor.
Iowa State finishes out the series on Sunday at Noon at the Cyclones Sports Complex.
