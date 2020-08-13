Fannon_A86Y4333.jpg

New Iowa State head soccer coach Matt Fannon. 

Iowa State soccer picked up a verbal commitment in the class of 2022, from goalkeeper Avery Gillahan.

Gillahan announced her verbal commitment in a tweet on Sunday.

Gillahan is the second recruit in the class of 2022 to verbally commit to Iowa State this summer, as back on June 15, Norwalk, Iowa, native Jocelyn Bice announced her verbal commitment to Iowa State.

Iowa State currently has six Iowans on its roster.

Freshman midfielder Grace Guidry (Council Bluffs, Iowa), sophomore defender Olivia Wee (Ankeny, Iowa), sophomore midfielder Eva Steckelberg (Ames, Iowa), sophomore goalkeeper Rachel Vander Hart (Urbandale, Iowa), sophomore forward Abbey Van Wyngarden (West Des Moines, Iowa) and senior forward Courtney Powell (La Porte City, Iowa).

Iowa State is now slated to have five goalkeepers on the roster for the 2021 season.

Gillahan is from Strongsville, Ohio. Iowa State already has a Ohio native on roster, defender Kennidy Belle, from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.