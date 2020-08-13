Iowa State soccer picked up a verbal commitment in the class of 2022, from goalkeeper Avery Gillahan.
Gillahan announced her verbal commitment in a tweet on Sunday.
I’m super happy to announce my verbal commitment to play at Iowa State! A BIG thank you to everyone who has supported me through the process! I feel so lucky to soon be playing for such an amazing team and coaching staff at a school that already feels like home! Go Cyclones!!🌪❤️— Avery Gillahan (@AveryGillahan) August 9, 2020
Gillahan is the second recruit in the class of 2022 to verbally commit to Iowa State this summer, as back on June 15, Norwalk, Iowa, native Jocelyn Bice announced her verbal commitment to Iowa State.
Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Iowa State University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me on this journey. GO STATE!🌪⚽️ #cyclones @SportingIowa @NorwalkGSoccer @cycloneSCR pic.twitter.com/xiXwJOFp9J— Jocelyn Bice (@bicejojo) June 15, 2020
Iowa State currently has six Iowans on its roster.
Freshman midfielder Grace Guidry (Council Bluffs, Iowa), sophomore defender Olivia Wee (Ankeny, Iowa), sophomore midfielder Eva Steckelberg (Ames, Iowa), sophomore goalkeeper Rachel Vander Hart (Urbandale, Iowa), sophomore forward Abbey Van Wyngarden (West Des Moines, Iowa) and senior forward Courtney Powell (La Porte City, Iowa).
Iowa State is now slated to have five goalkeepers on the roster for the 2021 season.
Gillahan is from Strongsville, Ohio. Iowa State already has a Ohio native on roster, defender Kennidy Belle, from Cincinnati, Ohio.
