The Iowa State softball team competed at the Billiken Bash in St. Louis.
The team went 3-0 in the tournament, competing against Saint Louis each time.
Ramos showing off her offensive skills
Mikayla Ramos, catcher, homered three times to give Iowa State three consecutive wins over Saint Louis in the tournament.
Ramos went 6-of-10 with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs against Saint Louis.
The third game against Saint Louis was Ramos’s first multi-home run game of her career.
Cyclones run-rule Saint Louis
The Cyclones run-ruled Saint Louis in six innings in their first game of the tournament.
Carli Spelhaug, first base, hit an infield single that allowed Ramos to score in the third inning.
Ramos had two RBI doubles and Spelhaug had her third hit of the day, giving the team a 5-0 advantage over Saint Louis in the fourth inning.
Karlie Charles, pitcher, went all six innings, only allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Cyclones show off offensive skills yet again
Sami Williams, short stop, went 3-of-4 at the plate with three RBI and scored two runs to help the Cyclone offense in their second game against Saint Louis.
Ramos was 2-of-3 with a home run and three RBI in her second game against Saint Louis.
Ellie Spelhaug, pitcher, improved to 8-1 on the season during her second game, giving up only just one run with two hits.
